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LOCAL NEWS

News

Beck says Prince Albert should expect to see more of Saskatchewan NDP

Arjun Pillai -
Saskatchewan NDP Leader Carla Beck says Prince Albert residents should expect to see more of her party as it works to show voters it...
News

Sask Rivers Community Engagement Report shows steady improvement

Michael Oleksyn, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter -
The Saskatchewan Rivers School Division saw improvements in community engagement in 2025-2026, according to a recent report. Superintendent Garette Tebay presented the Community Engagement Annual...

New City Manager appointment, Central Avenue design work headline Monday council agenda

Sask Rivers has lucky weather year according to Transportation Report

Prince Albert Catholics ready to welcome new bishop

Nipawin urges residents to protect public spaces after vandalism

Immigrant food entrepreneurs can start in Canada; scaling up is the harder part

Moving from dream to seed money: Yorkton rallies to bring Farm in the Dell to reality

RURAL ROOTS

Rural Roots

Luthi adds eighth World Major after completing Cape Town Marathon

Michael Oleksyn -
Melfort marathon runner Robyn Luthi completed her goal of running the six Abbott World Marathon Majors after completing the New York Marathon in November...
News

YES program hopes for exposure with hide stretching and community barbecue

Michael Oleksyn, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter -
The YES Program run by the Prince Albert Grand Council (PAGC) shared culture practices and a barbecue on Saturday at the PAGC Cultural Centre. The...

Show your love on Father’s Day

Historic Post Office Dessert Cafe debuts in Melfort

Father’s Day in the garden

The Saskatchewan Traveller … On Our Way Home

Melfort museum sees growth, expansion in 2025 report

Two candidates seek Carrot River council seat in byelection

NORTHERN ADVOCATE

Arts

Return of the Bison “a project of hope in a time where we don’t have much hope for the natural world”

Daily Herald Contributor -
Buffalo re-introductions in Alberta leaned on previous efforts in Northern Saskatchewan Miriam Körner Special to the Herald A new book celebrates the re-introduction of free-roaming bison to...
Sports

Beatty back as general manager of La Ronge Ice Wolves

Nathan Reiter -
A legend is officially back in the saddle in La Ronge. In May, the Ice Wolves announced that Bob Beatty has returned to become the...

First Nations University celebrates double anniversary at Northern Campus

New group home in Creighton to help adults with intellectual disabilities

Montreal Lake Cree Nation hosts groundbreaking ceremony for new RCMP detachment

Now more than ever, the Northern Advocate is a group effort

NDP shadow minister calling out government on rising crime rate in north

‘Important for education and awareness’: a history of Red Dress Day in Prince Albert

SPORTS

Sports

Raider to welcome Pats to begin 2026-27 campaign

Daily Herald -
After a season that included a run to the WHL Championship, the Prince Albert Raiders will look to start off 2026-27 on the right...
Sports

Alberta historian reflects on loss of Hockey Night in Canada

Daily Herald Contributor -
David Boles Local Journalism Initiative Reporter St. Albert Gazette Since 1952, communities across Canada have gathered around the television set to watch Hockey Night in...

Rieger making jump to Junior A with Port Coquitlam Saints

Toporowski eager to start GM role with PA Minor Hockey

Luthi adds eighth World Major after completing Cape Town Marathon

CBC Big Six Docuseries features Moosomin Senior Rangers

10 Thoughts: Roughriders start strong, finish strong in win over Lions

Prince Albert Sharks make waves with outstanding success at the 2026 Junior Provincial Swimming Championships

ARTS

OPINION

Opinion

Financial system works against adults with intellectual disabilities

Quoi Media -
Max Shilleto For many Canadian families, a child’s 18th or 19th birthday is a milestone. A step toward independence. A moment to celebrate. But for...
Opinion

Releasing crown land can help solve Canada’s housing crisis

Troy Media -
Joseph Fournier Canada is drifting into a national decline driven by two interconnected failures: collapsing productivity growth and housing costs that are crushing young families....

Show your love on Father’s Day

The best job search strategy is surprisingly simple

Smokes: a shared‑custody love story

Learning to say ‘no’ at the office is a survival skill

What Gifford-Jones said a decade ago

The federal government defines “critical minerals” so broadly that it could fuel climate chaos rather than curb it