Chief Tammy Cook-Searson receives honourary degree

Chief Tammy Cook-Searson, of the Lac La Ronge Indian Band (LLRIB), received an Honorary Degree in Applied Science from the Sask Polytech, Prince Albert Campus, according to a Saskatchewan Polytechnic news release.

Cook-Searson is in her seven term as LLRIB Chief. She began her political career at age 25, when she was first elected LLRIB Councillor. She served for three terms before being elected Chief in 2005.

She is the Band’s first female Chief.

Among her many accomplishments are the establishment of the Woodland Wellness Centre opened in 2022.

“The Centre provides northerners with access to mental health and addiction support services, blending treatment with traditional Woodland Cree teachings, “quoted from the news release.

Cook-Searson grew up on the family trapline near Brabant Lake in northern Saskatchewan.

She serves on many boards including: the Saskatchewan Indian Gaming Authority; Cameco Corporation; Saskatoon Airport Authority and the Assembly of First Nations (AFN). She is an active member of the Prince Albert Grand Council (PAGC) and Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN).

Cook-Searson has been honoured several times for her “leadership in developing solutions for social challenges, advocacy for Indigenous issues and community services, including: Woman in Leadership Awarded from the Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business; Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Medal and the Canadian Armed Forces Medal.

She holds a graduate diploma and management and is currently working on her Master’s degree in Business Administration.

“We are proud to recognize Chief Cook-Searson’s exceptional accomplishments and extend our heartfelt congratulations on this well-deserved honour … Chief Tammy’s commitment to championing economic prosperity and steadfast advocacy on Indigenous issues is inspiring. Her leadership has had a tremendous impact and continues to shape her community and our province,” Larry Rosia, Sask Polytech president and CEO, is quoted as saying in the news release.