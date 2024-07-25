Go haywire: second annual Haywire Farm Festival eager to welcome visitors

Uko Akpanuko

Daily Herald

The second annual Haywire Farm Festival is coming up between July 26-28 near the village of Codette in northeast Saskatchewan to celebrate music, arts and culture while experiencing farm life.

The festival will be a unique opportunity to reconnect with nature on a picturesque farm surrounded by forested and native pasture lands where the neighboring bison graze and wildlife roam. Festival organizer Pattie Propp said it will be a family friendly weekend featuring Saskatchewan home grown musicians, artisans, and vendors.

”I am getting pretty excited. I am a little bit more organized, things are coming along well and i am getting really exciting to have people on my farm,” Propp said. “This year’s festival will be an improvement of last year’s event as it will be bigger and better as we will have outhouses and a Stage.”

The Haywire Farm will be filled with music. laughter and dancing thereby giving all a chance to experience farm life.

There will be 25 live music performances, 18 different workshops, kids programs, onsite camping, Eight different food vendors, local food trucks and there will be a country market with more than 50 vendors from Saskatchewan who made or produced their own products.

Props said organizing the festival is a labour of love.

“I am a community builder,” she said. “I like to support my community and I believe this is something new and exciting for this area. I have the ability to be able to host something like this on my farm. It’s a dream come true.”

Some of the expected artists are Zen Rhythm, Duff Kelly, Brain Paul DG & friends, Cupid’s Heart, and the Great Fuss, among others.

There workshop schedules will include movement and meditation, medicine wheel teachings, and wild garden at your doorstep, among others.

For tickets and more info, visit haywirefarmfestival.com.