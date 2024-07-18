Back to Batoche celebrates Metis culture, language and tradition on opening day

Emokhare Paul Anthony

Daily Herald

Métis residents will be dancing,singing and celebrating their culture,

language, and tradition as Back to Batoche Days returns.

One of the world’s largest outdoor Indigenous celebrations Back to Batoche

Days began in 1970. The internationally recognized Métis cultural celebration welcomes participants from all over the world to learn the rich and resilient history of the Métis and the significant role they played in Canadian history.

“Every year it grows and gets bigger and better with different ideas and support

from people,” said festival coordinator Brennan Merasty. “It’s a celebration of our people ,culture ,language and traditions.”

This annual celebration, held on the national historic site of “The Battle of Batoche” represents a movement toward reconciliation as approximately 10,000 people, Métis and non-Métis, gather to share in the celebration of history, culture and language.

Visitors from across Western Canada will be in Batoche for the next three days, effectively transforming the area into Saskatchewan’s third largest city.

The festival started on Thursday, with the Opening Ceremony scheduled for Friday at 11 a.m. The festival ends on Sunday.

“This year’s event is very special because it brings everybody together back home

for a celebration of our traditions, making and meeting new friends, reconnecting

and creating new memories,” said Merasty.

“This Batoche event has been something very close to my heart…. Its something we look forward to every summer,” he added.

In a press release, the Métis Nation–Saskatchewan (MN–S) said it’s been a year of progress for the organization. In May, the organization announced its path for the pursuit of self-government through Kischi Maashinaayikun Ooshi Michif – the Sacred Document from the Michif.

“What better place to share with others than on the spiritual grounds of Batoche – where Louis Riel and Gabriel Dumont stood against the odds in defence of Métis rights and gave their lives for the cause,” reads the press release.

Festival program lead Kristi Ross said Back to Batoche is always a good experience, and a great way to understand Metis culture.

“It brings our citizens back to our land,” Ross wrote in an email to the Daily Herald. “It is extremely exciting to have so many people join us back at our festival. It brings people back to our culture, heritage, language, and identity.”

Ross added that it’s important to know the Metis are a distinct people, and Back to Batoche provides a way to celebrate that.

“It is unreal,” Rosse wrote. “We are filling up fast. (There are) so many happy smiles and laughter happening on the grounds.”

All the regular family favorites are back with jigging and fiddling competitions, the

rodeo, and this year the Dumont Lodge is open for the first time.

Familiar events like the youth family dance and family movies in the field will return. New events include the four-day chuckwagon races.

The theme for this year’s festival is “Our Moment—Nations Coming Together”. Merasty said this is a great moment for the Metis Nation to build on its cultural identity, language ,and values.

“We want our participants to be well informed about our community, the Metis government and to be active and participate in all government functions,” said Merasty.