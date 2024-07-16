Band in the Park set for Prince Albert return

After a successful first run in 2021, the Saskatchewan Band Association is bringing Band in the Park back to Prince Albert in 2024.

The community music project started as a way to get musicians playing together again after performances and practice sessions where cancelled due to COVID-19. Sask. Band Association CEO Suzanne Gorman said the event was extremely popular, so they decided to keep running it every year.

“Everybody kept coming out and now we have an entire group of die-hard Band in the Park fans (and) musicians who come out every summer,” Gorman said. “I think if I said we weren’t going to do it they would be very upset.

“They’ve really enjoyed the relaxed atmosphere, the camaraderie, and the opportunity to play with different musicians, not just the ones that are in your normal band.”

Although other Saskatchewan cities have hosted Band in the Park on a regular basis, this will be only the second time in Prince Albert.

Gorman said they rely on a local band leader agreeing to be Band in the Park director. This year, Lauren Lohneis said she would direct the group, something Gorman said they are thankful for.



The evening is a casual and laid-back atmosphere where musicians are allowed to come and go as they have time. Gorman said the performance usually resembles a drop-in session, which gives residents an opportunity to see how bands prepare for a live performance.

“The first time they play a song it may not sound that great because that group of people have not played together. Then they’ll play it again or they’ll play a portion of it and practice it a bit … and it sounds so much better. It allows the public to actually hear what it’s like for a band to work on a song together and how quickly they learn to listen to each other and develop into what you would hear in a concert.”

For the Sask. Band Association, it’s a great way to introduce, or sometimes re-introduce, residents to band music. Gorman said there are always musicians who play in a high school band, but pack their instruments away after graduating. She’s hoping Band in the Park will help these musicians realize lots of Saskatchewan communities have concert bands looking for new members.

“We have lots of people that will see Band in the Park that didn’t even know these community bands existed,” she explained. “They’ll hear it and are then excited to find out there are these great opportunities for family friendly music throughout the year.”

Education is another benefit, Gorman said. Because Band in the Park is open to anyone, there’s always an opportunity for senior musicians to mentor younger students.

“When you go to Band in the Park you’ll see all ages and levels and they group by instrument and they help each other out and they support each other, and so it’s been really nice to see that sort of all ages of band playing together.”

Band in the Park begins at 7 p.m. at the Kinsmen Park Amphitheatre on Tuesday, July 23. The evening is open to band musicians of all ages and abilities. Participants are required to bring their own chairs and sheet music.

The event is free. The register and download the music, visit saskband.org.

@kerr_jas • jason.kerr@paherald.sk.ca