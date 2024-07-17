Learn to Row event brings people to the riverbank

A group of approximately 10 people, which included a mix of interested people and a group from the Prince Albert Multicultural Council ESL Program were one of several groups who learned the ins and outs of rowing on Saturday at the Prince Albert Drifters boathouse as part of a three day Learn to Row event sponsored by the Saskatchewan Rowing Association (SRA) in partnership with Prince Albert Drifters Rowing Club. With guidance from the SRA the participants learned to row, from dry land exercises on a rowing machine to eventually on the water where they rowed in singles boats with a guiding rope or in doubles boats with a partner from the SRA or Prince Albert Drifters.

The event took place on Friday, Saturday and Sunday with three intakes each day.