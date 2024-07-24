Roughriders’ fullback Clint Ratkovich celebrates first CFL touchdown

Taylor Shire

Regina Leader-Post

Daily Herald

Clint Ratkovich did something no other player could do last week.

With the Saskatchewan Roughriders and Winnipeg Blue Bombers tied 6-6 in their Week 7 matchup on Friday night, Roughriders’ quarterback Shea Patterson found a wide-open Ratkovich in the end zone midway through the third quarter to put Saskatchewan up 13-6 with the convert.

As it turned out, those were the game-winning points as no other player scored a touchdown in Saskatchewan’s 19-9 win over the Bombers, which improved the Riders’ record to 5-1 in the CFL’s West Division standings.

“It was just a great play call and all the guys around me helped me get open, so I appreciate it,” said Ratkovich. “I was just happy to get the win; that’s all that really matters to me.”

Riders head coach Corey Mace was also happy to see the fullback reach the end zone for his first career touchdown.

“Elated as ever that he had the opportunity,” said Mace. “Sometimes those are the hardest ones to catch; he was just locked in on that.

“Just happy for everybody but for him to have that moment and really helping us push over to get the dub, (I’m) pleased with the Rat Dog.”

The 26-year-old fullback — who is in his first CFL season — has gotten the ball only a handful of times this season.

His first and only other CFL reception came in Saskatchewan’s Week 3 matchup against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, which was also for 15 yards, while he’s added eight yards on five rushing attempts this season.

However, despite the limited usage, the 6-foot-1, 220-pounder has been a valuable member of the team.

“The Rat Dog does so much for us,” said Mace. “He’s a stud on special teams, he plays fullback, he plays tailback.

If we ever got into a jam and needed him to play receiver, he could do that.

“Mentally, he’s prepared for whatever we throw at him. He’s a pros pro in how he approaches his professionalism.”

After a college career at Western Illinois University — where he was dubbed a “super back” due to his usage as a running back, receiver and returner — the Illinois native was looking to make the jump to the NFL.

However, during a workout with the NFL’s Green Bay Packers in 2022, he tore his ACL which led to him not hearing his name called at the NFL Draft.

He eventually signed with the Atlanta Falcons in December 2022 and remained with the team until he was waived in August 2023 after playing three pre-season games.

Ratkovich then signed in Saskatchewan in February and last week, he became the fifth Roughrider to catch a touchdown through the air this season joining Shawn Bane Jr. (three), Samuel Emilus (two), Kian Schaffer-Baker (two) and Ajou Ajou (one).

“Everybody will have an opportunity to make a play,” said Mace. “You’ve got to make sure you’re prepared to make your play.

“And we have from that standpoint.”

And as Saskatchewan gets set to visit the Montreal Alouettes (5-1) on Thursday (5:30 p.m., TSN) in Week 8 of the season, the Roughriders will continue to need players to rise to the occasion if their ball is thrown their way against a stingy Alouettes defence.

“They are a good football team, but so are well,” said Ratkovich. “So prepare ourselves that way and get ready for anything that they throw as us and get ready to roll.”

