Since 1883, Prince Albert Exhibition Association has been showcasing the best of agriculture at a summer fair. I enjoy watching the heavy and light horses, cheering on the chuckwagons and browsing the trade show in the Armoury. But for me, the best part of the PAEx is the horticulture show. I enjoy competing and seeing the entries others have brought for the various competitions.

One of the new classes in the horticulture section is Class 718 Ikebana flower arrangement. At the suggestion of committee member Ken Harder, this class was initiated last year and drew 10 entries! It’s not too late to enter this competition for this classic Oriental flower arranging style. or any of the other competitions for fruits, vegetables and flowers.

You can enter the horticulture section up to the morning of July 31 but it’s a good idea to contact the Prince Albert Exhibition office now to get the Agriculture and Horticulture Prize Book and be assigned an exhibitor number.

Along with other members of the Horticulture committee, you’ll find me at the Exhibition Centre throughout fair week, July 30 to Aug 3. The horticulture exhibits will be judged on July 31 and then open to the public for viewing daily noon to 9 p.m.

For the first time, this year you will be invited to cast a ballot for your favourite exhibit. The exhibit that receives the most votes will receive the People’s Choice Award sponsored by A&W.

Prince Albert is one of the last truly agricultural exhibitions in the province. The summer fair is an opportunity to see the best in agriculture firsthand. Of course West Coast Amusements will provide an action-packed midway. There will be plenty of free entertainment on the fair grounds, including chariot races and rock bands at the grandstand.

But for me, the summer fair is all about the Exhibit Hall. I’ll see you at the fair!