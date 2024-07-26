Province announces $2 million boost for Saskatchewan Food Banks

Uko Akpanuko

Daily Herald

The Government of Saskatchewan is providing $2 million over the next two years to Food Banks of Saskatchewan to help families struggling with high food costs.

Food Banks of Saskatchewan will receive a $1 million grant in August, and another $1 million grant in 2025-26. The Ministry of Social Services is partnering with Food Banks of Saskatchewan to distribute the funding to agencies based on the population and average food bank usage of the communities they serve.

“We have seen unprecedented demand for our emergency food hampers efforts but following these incredible needs means that families and individuals who reach out to us still consumes the food support we made,” Prince Albert Food Bank Board Chair Cathryn Abrametz said. “All the volunteer hours served, funds donated, and thousands of pounds of food contributed from individuals, community groups, corporate donors and government partnerships goes towards nourishing families and building a stronger and more resolute Prince Albert.”

Prince Albert Northcote MLA, Alana Ross made the annoucement at the PA Food bank Thursday morning on behalf of Social Services Minister Gene Makowsky. Ross said the PA Food Bank will receive about $73,500 this year. The funding portions were determined by population numbers, food banks usage, and discussions with local food banks.

“This is to support your very important work to provide emergency food hampers to neighbours in need here in Prince Albert and areas.” Ross said. “On behalf of the Government of Saskatchewan, I thank the Board, staff, volunteers of Prince Albert Food Bank for your tireless efforts to serve your clients with respect, compassion and acceptance, and thank you all for being here today and for all that you do for our city and the residents.”

“Saskatchewan continues to be one of the most affordable places in Canada to live, work and raise a family,” Social Services Minister Gene Makowsky said. “Since the provincial budget was announced in March, the cost of food has continued to increase. This funding to Food Banks of Saskatchewan is an additional affordability measure from our government to help families and individuals manage rising daily living costs due to inflation.”

Uko Akpanuko/Daily Herald Shelves in PA Food Bank loaded with food items ready to be distributed to families on Thursday morning



Prince Albert Food Bank executive director Kim Scruby welcomed the decision. Scruby started with the Food Bank in 2018, when they handed out around 700-800 hampers a month. Now, Scruby said, that number is around 1,300 hampers.

In 2017 the Prince Albert Food Bank started with about 700- 800 hampers a month but now it gives out about 1300 hampers.

Scrubs said they saw a 15 per cent increase in clients using the Food Bank in 2023, and they’re close to a similar increase again this year. He added that there’s no sign those numbers are going to drop.

“When we see markers like inflation coming down, that time of thing, maybe (there will be a decrease), but there’s really no indication of that,” Scruby said.

The Saskatchewan NDP called the government investment a “band-aid solution to a problem of Scott Moe’s own making.” NDP Social Services critic Meara Conway said in a press that food banks should be a last resort, but they are seeing record use due to poor Saskatchewan Party policies.

“The Sask. NDP has consistently called for meaningful supports and real cost-of-living relief. Scott Moe has denied the reality of Saskatchewan families and rejected all of it, from cutting his 15-cent fuel tax to fixing the broken SIS program,” Conway said.

Donations of non perishable items especially canned foods and foods that can last for four to five days are welcome.

The Prince Albert Food Bank Hamper pick-up hours remain: 1:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m., Mondays – Fridays, 4:30p.m.-6:00p.m. on Thursdays while the business hours are: 9:00 a.m. – noon, 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m., Mondays – Fridays.

editorial@pahearld.sk.ca