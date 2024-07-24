Raiders add scoring punch in blockbuster trade with Tri-City

The Prince Albert Raiders boosted their goal-scoring capabilities by acquiring 19-year-old defenceman Lukas Dragicevic from the Tri-City Americans on Wednesday.

The Raiders acquired Dragicevic, goaltender Eric Kahl, and a 2025 seventh round pick from the Americans in exchange for defenceman Terrell Goldsmith, forward Grady Martin, goaltender Nathan Preston and a 2025 third round pick.

“He’s a big kid,” Raiders GM Curtis Hunt said of Dragicevic. “He’s a second round NHL pick. He’s an all-situation player. He’s got experience with Coach (Jeff) Truitt with the under-18 team, and we’re really excited to get to know him and introduce him to the fans in Prince Albert.”

The offensive-minded Dragicevic was picked fourth overall by the Americans in the 2020 WHL Prospects Draft. He had 14 goals and 36 assists in 66 games last season while serving as an assistant captain.

Hunt said that extra scoring punch was a big factor in their decision.

“We were a team that finished 16th in league scoring,” Hunt said. “If I look at the four teams that played in the final, they were littered with skating, puck-moving defenceman. You almost argue (Denton) Mateychuk dragged Moose Jaw through the playoffs and into the Memorial Cup. I think when you have an opportunity to get a guy who can run your powerplay—he was a 60-point guy last year, which was an off-year for him—you have to.”

Hunt said it was difficult to move the 6’4, 215 pound Goldsmith, who didn’t score as much as Dragicevic, but made his presence felt as a physical, shut-down defenceman.

The Fort St. James, B.C. product had been with the Raiders his entire career after playing 14 games during the bubble season in Regina and earning the club’s rookie of the year award.

“I think our fans identify with that type of hard-nosed hockey and the toughness, so that’s a tough one,” Hunt said when asked about Goldsmith. “He’s been a four-year Raider … so you never want to move those kids. That being said, in order to get quality, you’ve got to give up quality.”

The Raiders and Americans also swapped goaltenders in the deal. The 18-year-old Kahl comes to Prince Albert after spending most of last season in the SJHL where he played 13 games for the Estevan Bruins, Weyburn Red Wings, and La Ronge Ice Wolves. He played two games last season with Tri-City, finishing with a 6.19 GAA and .844 save percentage.

Preston signed with Prince Albert in December 2023 after posting a 2.47 GAA and .920 save percentage in the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League. He played four games as a Raiders, with a 4.10 GAA and a .853 save percentage.

“The question for us was where did Nathan Preston fit, and with a 20-year-old goaltender returning (and) coming off a fantastic year, it would have been hard for him to be satisfied in that position,” Hunt said. “I think it gives him a great opportunity. I know we’re really appreciative that he came in last year … and I think Eric’s a young goalie. At 18 he’s maybe struggled a little bit to find his way, so this maybe gives him a new focus and direction.”

The Raiders also have goaltenders Cooper Anderson and 16-year-old Steele Bass on their roster. Hunt said they’re anticipating a strong competition for the back-up role in training camp this fall.

Tri-City Americans GM Bob Tory said in a press release they didn’t want to move Dragicevic, but did so after he requested a trade. He said the Americans were happy to get Goldsmith, Martin, and Preston in return.

“Goldsmith is an elite shutdown defenceman who immediately improves our defensive-zone play,” Tory said in a press release. “He makes us a much harder team to play against. Grady is a big power forward who is entering his third WHL season. Nathan is a big goalie who had an excellent season with Princeton in the KIJHL as well as making his WHL debut with the Raiders. He improves our depth at the goaltender position moving into the 2024-25 season.”

Martin had two goals and eight assists in 63 games for the Raiders last season.

The Raiders open the 2024-25 campaign on Friday, Sept. 20 against the Regina Pats. Their first pre-season game is Wednesday, Sept. 4 against the Saskatoon Blades.