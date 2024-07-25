Raiders deal captain Johnston to Swift Current

One day after swapping defencemen in a blockbuster trade with the Tri-City Americans, the Prince Albert Raiders made another big change to their defensive corps by trading 20-year-old captain Eric Johnston to the Swift Current Broncos.

In exchange, Prince Albert received a third round pick in 2028. Raiders GM Curtis Hunt said liked how Johnston played last season, but the club didn’t have space for another overage player on their roster.

“(He’s) a heart and soul player, just a good Raider, a good person, (and from) a good family,” Hunt said. “Unfortunately we get three 20-year-olds, … and he’s going to be on the outside looking in.

“We were able to facilitate a deal that keeps him in the league, which is fantastic, and gives him an opportunity, I think, on a team that’s had good success last year and is poised to have some success this year. It was tough trading him within the division. It’s not something I like to do, but I think it gives him a great opportunity a little closer to home.”

Johnston was acquired in the Kaiden Guhle trade in 2021, and spent the next two-and-a-half seasons in Prince Albert. Last year he scored five goals and added 17 assists in 67 games after being named the 48th captain in Raiders history.

Hunt said Justice Christensen’s break-out 2023-24 campaign combined with the arrival of German defenceman Norwin Panocha in the Import Draft, and the desire to give more ice time to younger defensive prospects all contributed to the decision to deal Johnston.

“We drafted a 19-year-old import defenceman with experience in the CHL, and with two 17-year-old players (Doogan) Pederson and (Tyrone) Sobrey coming back with a year under their belt, I felt we were in a good spot on the back end to welcome younger prospects like Daxon Rudolph,” Hunt said. “We can really give him some good support.”

Johnston joins a Bronco team that finished first in the Central Division with 86 points and swept the Lethbridge Hurricanes in round one before losing in five games to the eventual WHL champion Moose Jaw Warriors.

Broncos GM Chad Leslie said in a press release they were happy to acquire him.

“Eric is an intelligent, puck moving defenceman,” Leslie said. “He has high character and leadership qualities that will benefit our young defence.”

The Raiders open the regular season at home against the Regina Pats on Friday, Sept. 20. Their first preseason game is on Wednesday, Sept. 4 against the Saskatoon Blades in Prince Albert.