Raiders goalie coach Guard joins Oilers’ AHL affiliate

The Prince Albert Raiders will be searching for a new goalie coach after Kelly Guard agreed to join the Bakersfield Condors.

The Condors are an AHL affiliate of the Edmonton Oilers. The Raiders announced the move on Thursday.

“It’s always a feather in the organization’s cap when we’re not just able to develop players and help them move on to the next level, but coaches as well,” Raiders GM Curtis Hunt said in a press release. “With Kelly Guard and this opportunity, we’re really excited for him and what lies ahead. We can’t wait to see how his career continues to grow and develop.”

Guard first joined the Raiders in 2012 as goalie coach. He also served as assistant coach from 2014-16.

In 2022 and 2023, Guard was named goaltender coach for Team Canada at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup. Team Canada won gold on both occasions.

Guard was one of two coaches added to the Condors’ staff on Thursday. The club also signed Adam Krug as an assistant coach.