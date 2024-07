A 19-year-old man who went missing on July 20 has been found dead.

Alexander Halkett was last seen at around 10 p.m. on a residence on Little Red River First Nation. At the time, he was believed to be travelling to the Sturgeon Lake First Nation or Saskatoon areas.

RCMP announced on Thursday morning that Halkett’s body had been located. His family has been notified.

The death is not believed to be suspicious. The Saskatchewan Coroners Service continues to investigate.