Increased RCMP presence expected in coming weeks in Prince Albert region

The Saskatchewan RCMP is going to be noticeable in the Prince Albert Region in the coming weeks.

According to a new release on Friday residents in the Prince Albert, Ahtahkakoop/Shellbrook and Waskesiu/Montreal Lake detachment areas may notice an increased police presence in their communities in the coming weeks

Multiple Saskatchewan RCMP detachment and units are working together to investigate a number of recent incidents in the area surrounding Prince Albert, including a firearms discharge reported on Monday, September 11. Investigation has determined that some of these reports of violent and property crime are likely gang-related.

While historically there is typically an increase in violent and property crime during the summer months, initial data indicates a larger-than-usual increase in the Prince Albert detachment area in August.

“As our provincial police service, Saskatchewan RCMP is uniquely able to deploy specialized units to assist frontline police officers at our detachments. We are also able to seamlessly investigate connections between incidents that may cross community borders,” says S/Sgt. Ryan How, Saskatchewan RCMP’s Saskatchewan Enforcement and Response Team (SERT)’s North Region Manager. “This current police operation is a prime example of RCMP officers working together to ensure community safety.”

Formal statistics will be available later this fall after our detachments and units have time to finalize data input. This ensures we are passing along the most accurate information to the public.

Saskatchewan RCMP officers will be working to deter crime, as well as arrest those responsible for incidents already reported.

Involved units include: the Prince Albert, Ahtahkakoop/Shellbrook and Waskesiu/Montreal Lake detachments; the Prince Albert, North Battleford, La Ronge and Meadow Lake Crime Reduction Teams (CRT); the Prince Albert Warrant Enforcement and Suppression Team (WEST); Combined

Traffic Services Saskatchewan; and the Prince Albert General Investigation Section.

Saskatchewan RCMP will provide updates on this work as we are able to. If investigation, at any time, determines an imminent risk to public safety exists, they will inform the public.

Saskatchewan RCMP asks the public to report all suspicious activity to police.

“Sometimes you see something you think may be a little off, and you brush it off and don’t report it to police. We are encouraging you to report everything. You’re not wasting our time or resources – you may be holding the piece of information we need to solve a puzzle,” How said.

“Saskatchewan RCMP uses intelligence-led policing. While we have analysts and other public safety professionals gathering that intelligence, the public has an important role to play, too. When you report all crimes and suspicious activity, it helps us determine hot spots and trends, and allows us to deploy our resources effectively.”

Information about suspicious persons, crimes, or the location of wanted individuals can be reported to your police of jurisdiction. Dial 310-RCMP to reach your local RCMP detachment.

Individuals can also report Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.saskcrimestoppers.com. It’s completely anonymous and you may be eligible for a cash reward.