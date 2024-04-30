They do need our support’: weeklong Smile Cookie Campaign lends helping hand to Prince Albert SPCA

A trip to the SPCA a year ago helped inspire the latest Smile Cookie Campaign, which began this week in Prince Albert.



From April 29 to May 5, 100 per cent of the proceeds from Smile Cookie sales at Tim Horton’s will go towards local charities. Prince Albert’s four Tim Horton’s restaurants will put their proceeds towards PA’s SPCA.

Tim Horton’s Franchisee Cheryl Sander said they are always looking at different charities to support, but the SPCA caught her eye after a visit with her daughter in 2023.

“My daughter didn’t ask for presents for her birthday,” Sander explained. “She just asked for money to give to the SPCA because she loves animals so much, and then we went there and I was like, ‘oh my goodness. There’s so many.”

The Rose Garden Hospice, YWCA, and Hope’s Home have all benefited from previous Smile Cookie Campaigns. Sander said they try and support a different charity every year to spread the support around. Selecting the SPCA was an easy choice.

“They work so hard there,” she said. “I don’t think people realize how many volunteers they do need and how much support they do need, so I’m hoping that this little bit extra can really support them. Once you go to the SPCA you see it for yourself. You realize, ‘oh, my goodness, they do need our support, so let’s give back.”

SPCA volunteers and supporters were up early Monday morning helping decorate the hundreds of Smile Cookies that were sold on the first day. The list of helpers includes staff from Gray’s Funeral Chapel, Park Range Veterinary Services, and members of KIN Enterprises.

By 3 p.m. on Monday, Prince Albert residents had purchased more than 900 Smile Cookies at the Marquis Road Tim Horton’s location alone.

Ideally, they’d like to sell 500 cookies a day at each location, so getting 900 from one restaurant is well beyond expectations.

“That’s insane,” Sander said. “Nine hundred is unreal. Nine hundred cookies at one location for eight hours only, that’s a ton of cookies.”

Prince Albert SPCA staff members were out at each restraint promoting the first day of the campaign with a few four legged friends.

SPCA President Brent McDonald said staff members were excited to hear the SPCA had been chosen. He said the organization welcomes all the help they can get.

“I was ecstatic and very excited about it,” he said. “All the funds that we can raise at any given time are very helpful towards our SPCA for operations and animal care and control. The staff are just very excited about this whole project.”

McDonald said the SPCA is “over the top on animals” at the moment. They organization has little space for new arrivals, but McDonald said they are managing well despite the crowded space.

“We are working tirelessly to get them adopted out and moved on,” he said. “We’re trying our best to keep up.

“I would recommend and highly challenge all our businesses and all our local people to please help out. It’s an easy way of doing a fundraiser for the SPCA. It’s just something that’s very helpful.”

McDonald said the funds will help pay for everything from veterinarian costs to food.

This is the first of two Smile Cookie Campaigns that Tim Horton’s will hold this year. The second is typically held around Christmas.