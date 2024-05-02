Man accused of violating long-term supervision order arrested on Wahpeton

The Saskatchewan RCMP Warrant Enforcement Suppression Team (WEST) have arrested a 56-year-old man wanted by Correctional Service Canada (CSC) since January.

Kelfort Keller was arrested on April 30 at around 2 p.m. on Wahpeton Dakota Nation. He will make his first court appearance on May 2. The Saskatchewan RCMP Critical Incident Response Team and Police Dog Services assisted with the arrest.

Keller was wanted by CSC for being unlawfully at large after allegedly violating a long-term supervision order.