Malhotra appreciates recognition from Prince Albert with Med Gala honour

The Annual Med Gala for the Boreal Healthcare Foundation fundraiser was a special night on Saturday at the Prince Albert Exhibition Centre.

The Gala was formerly known as the Doctor’s Gala but has expanded and for the first time the event handed out three awards.

Dr. Lalita Malholtra and her late husband Dr. Tilak Malhotra received the prestigious MNP Award for Outstanding Achievement in Healthcare, an honour carried over from the Victoria Hospital Foundation’s Doctor’s Gala.

Malholtra, who retired in 2022, said that being recognized by Prince Albert was special to both her and her late husband.

“Well, it means a lot to my husband and to me both to be recognized in your own community,” Malholtra said.

In 2001, Dr. Malhotra was invested in the Saskatchewan Order of Merit, followed by the Order of Canada in 2006. She also later served on the Order of Canada advisory council. In 2008, she was named Citizen of the Year in Prince Albert.

“So anything that happens in your own community is more precious than anything else,” Malhotra said.

The pair were originally scheduled to receive the award in 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic began.

The award celebrates an individual or individuals whose commitment to healthcare has made a significant and lasting contribution to the health and well-being of countless people in Prince Albert, central and northern Saskatchewan.

The Malhotra’s moved to Prince Albert in the 1970s and quickly became pillars in the medical community. An obstetrician gynaecologist, Lalita became known for her work delivering babies in northern communities.

“Actually, Prince Albert found us. My husband was a paediatrician in England, and an associate clinic. Most of the doctors there were British,” she explained

She said that after the people in Prince Albert saw his application they wanted him to come because there were no paediatricians.

“He was the only paediatrician for 10 years. But when we came here, I had one daughter, my older one who’s here today, but I had no job .”

All of Malholtra’s children have also become doctors.

After being presented the MNP Award for Outstanding Achievement in Healthcare she was draped in a Star Blanket by representatives from the Northern Lights Casino with assistance from PAGC Grand Chief Brian Hardlotte.

“You know the people from the north just embraced me and they just were so good. I had a very small office and they would sit outside on the floor because I only had 10 chairs and they waited,” Malholtra said.

“ And they have given me so much encouragement. And during this time of my practice, I found many other reasons to stay in the community,” she added.

In 2022 the Victoria Hospital’s new neonatal intensive care unit was named in her honour.

She said that the NICU was a legacy of the whole family.

“We also donated a room at Alfred Jenkins a Children’s Room, so it’s for their activities so, so the kids could have parties or whatever they wanted to do there, which was really good for them,” Malhotra said.

The recipient of this award has demonstrated exemplary leadership and dedication and serves to recognize his unparalleled commitment, dedication, and work to improve the lives of those they serve.

The event featured a supper and entertainment by the Steadies. Malhotra was presented the award by Cody Barnett Executive Director of the Boreal Healthcare Foundation and MNP Prince Albert Partner Barb Hogeweide.

Before the award, friends and associates honoured Malholtra for her service to the community in a video presentation. Malhotra did not make a speech but rather recorded one on video.

Funds raised from Saturday’s Gala will be put into the foundation’s general fund.

Total fundraising numbers were not available but are expected after the weekend.