PA product Friedt-Mohr shines in playoff run for Melfort Mustangs

Chase Friedt-Mohr only played one full season at the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League (SJHL) level, but the 20-year-old Prince Albert product certainly made the most of it, leading the Melfort Mustangs to a Canterra Seeds Cup championship, defeating the Flin Flon Bombers in six games.

“It was awesome coming back in my 20-year-old season.” Friedt-Mohr says. “It was kind of the last kick of the can here to get a championship, and as soon as it came in, I knew we had a special group in Melfort. We battled a lot of adversity this year, and I was just super proud that our group got it done.”

Friedt-Mohr spent parts of five seasons in the Western Hockey League (WHL) ranks. He was originally selected by the Spokane Chiefs in the fifth round of the 2018 WHL Prospects Draft. Friedt-Mohr would suit up in 125 career WHL games for the Spokane Chiefs, Edmonton Oil Kings and Tri-City Americans.

At the end of the 2022-23 campaign, Friedt-Mohr was released by the Americans.

Melfort acquired the services of Friedt-Mohr last July sending Cohen Swann, Evhan Allan, a player development fee to the Melville Millionaires. The two clubs also swapped picks in the 2024 SJHL draft.

Mustangs head coach and general manager Trevor Blevins says Friedt-Mohr exceeded expectations all season long.

“We knew about his character. We knew about his experience. The video doesn’t really give you a clear picture of how good he really is. He just hit the ground running when he got to camp and he was an instant glue guy in the dressing room. He brought lots of leadership, respect, (and) coachability. (He) really took the ball and ran with it as a top pairing guy. I always knew he could defend and he was responsible. He really took off on the offensive side of the puck. He took advantage of his opportunities and really put up some big numbers. That’s on him getting his confidence and his mentality. Just a true 200-foot player and all-around defenseman.”

In the playoffs, Melfort would knock out the Estevan Bruins in five games, Humboldt in an epic seven game series and Flin Flon in the final.

During the playoff run, Friedt-Mohr recorded nine goals and 14 assists for 23 points, the most by a defenceman in the SJHL postseason since Dustin Nehring recorded 24 points for Yorkton in 2006. The success earned Friedt-Mohr playoff Most Valuable Player honours.

Friedt-Mohr says he is humbled to receive the individual award, but he is more excited for the team’s championship.

“It’s super special right now. I’m super proud and excited about the trophy team. It’s probably something I’ll enjoy a little bit more down the road here in the summer, but right now I’m just super pumped about winning a championship here as a team and going to Oakville.”

During the regular season, Friedt-Mohr produced at an above point per game clip for the Mustangs registering 56 points in 52 games. Prior to this season, his career high in points in a single season was 10 in the 2021-22 campaign split between Edmonton and Tri-City in the WHL.

Friedt-Mohr says he credits his offensive success to the opportunities he was given in Melfort.

“I definitely developed a lot over the years there and I was able to bring a lot of experience back to the SJ and Junior A. I had a defensive role and was happy to come in here and bring back my offensive role which really took off this year.I think just being given the opportunity to be on the power play, being a top pair of guy here where you’re also in a defensive role, but you’re counted on offensively as well really helped my game. I think I always had it in me looking back at my midget days and then being put into a defensive role in the WHL.”

Blevins says Friedt-Mohr earned the ice time thanks to the leadership he showed with the team.

“We’re not a dump and chase off the glass kind of hockey club. We definitely want to make plays. We want to make good breakouts and want to do things with possession all over the ice and he really flourished in that. I think he was coached to play simple through a lot of his junior career and he was forced to get out of his comfort zone. He took it and ran with it and just absolutely did a great job.”

“He was almost viewed as another assistant coach as far as bouncing things off him as a leader or developing defenceman. When a player has that much experience, as a coach I think you are crazy not to lean on him for information. He’s a quality individual. How he portrays himself is unbelievable and he’s got a bright future whether it’s hockey or life, and he does everything the right way on and off the ice.”

Friedt-Mohr and the Mustangs are off to the Centennial Cup in Oakville, Ontario. Their first game will be on Thursday, May 9 at 5:30 p.m. Sask time when they take on the Maritime Junior Hockey League champions (either the Summerside Western Capitals or Miramichi Timberwolves, Miramichi leads the series 3-2 at time of publishing).

