Prince Albert Police make several weapons arrests

While making one arrest the Prince Albert Police Service were able to make another unrelated arrest.

On Sept. 14 just after 6:00 p.m., members of the Prince Albert Police Service responded to a business in the 3500 Block of 2nd Avenue West for a weapons complaint.

While on the way to the call, police were advised two suspects were attempting a robbery and were in possession of firearms. On arrival police arrested a 28-year-old female who was in possession of a firearm and had been detained by witnesses prior to police arrival. A 29-year-old male has been identified as a suspect but was not located by police on arrival and was confirmed to flee on foot.

According to the police, 29-year-old Brittany McKay has been charged with Robbery with a firearm, wearing a facemask while committing an indictable offence, Breach of Court Ordered Conditions and several firearms related charges. The accused made their first court appearance in Prince Albert Provincial Court Friday morning.

A warrant has been requested for the 29-year-old male suspect who has not been arrested. While police were making attempts to locate the male suspect a male matching the description ran from police on foot from a residence in the 200 Block of 27th Street East.

Police pursued on foot and apprehended a 28-year-old male who was in possession of a firearm. The male was confirmed not to be involved in the robbery and has been charged with Resisting Arrest, Mischief, Possession of a Dangerous Weapon, Carrying a Concealed Weapon, breach of Court Ordered Conditions and Possession of a Prohibited Firearm.

The accused will make their first court appearance in Prince Albert Provincial Court on Monday, September 18, 2023.

The victims did not sustain any injuries as a result of the robbery.