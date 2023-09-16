Two Miles for Mary to kick off with new barbecue for 2023

The Two Miles for Mary fundraiser for seniors transportation is fast approaching and the event is having a kick-off barbecue and raffle on Monday, Sept. 18 at Mr. Mikes at Cornerstone.

Bill Powalinsky, the Chief Executive Officer of the Prince Albert and District Community Service Centre explained that they partnered with Mr. Mikes and the event will also let people know about Two Miles for Mary and raise funds for themselves.

”It’s to raise awareness about first the service that’s available. Secondly, we want to bring to the public’s attention the need for continued support for the two Miles for Marriage campaign, which funds the seniors’ transportation program. So this barbecue is our kickoff to our events,” Powalinsky said.

The kickoff barbecue will cost $6 for a burger and $7 for a burger and a pop.

They also have the Radiothon on Sept. 29, which will also have a spin for Two Miles for Mary at S2Dio and a chili cook-off on Oct. 14.

“All of these are designed to raise public awareness and to raise much-needed funds for the continuation of the program,” Powalinsky said.

The proceeds from the BBQ and “Fill the Bus” will be going towards the Two Miles for Mary program and keeping transit affordable for Seniors.

At the kick-off barbecue, there will also be a “Fill the Bus” fundraiser as part of the day.

”The Fill a Bus is a way of encouraging people to make donations to seniors’ transportation through the drop-and-go at SARCAN. So that’s a little bit of a kick-off as well we’ll have a bus available and hopefully people will bring bags and boxes of bottles that we can fill the bus with and take to SARCAN and the proceeds will go to seniors transportation,” Powalinsky said.

The proceeds from the BBQ and “Fill the Bus” will be going towards the Two Miles for Mary program and keeping transit affordable for Seniors.

The Two Miles for Mary is an annual Radiothon that is the major fundraiser for seniors’ transportation in Prince Albert.

“The reason we call it two Miles for Mary was back in the day, somebody measured the average trip distance was about two miles before metric. And one of the original ladies that got this initiative going her first name was Mary,” Powalinsky said.

The organization will be announcing this year’s Mary at a later date ahead of the Radiothon.

A special woman is chosen from our riders to be the “Mary” for the annual fundraiser, Mary Clarke was a loyal client, and the first lady to represent Seniors Transportation

“Mary” represents all the seniors in our community and our service

“I can tell you right now, she’s a very engaging and lovely lady,” Powalinsky said.

The barbecue and raffle are from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. On Monday, Sept. 18.