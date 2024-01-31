RCMP locate man wanted in Pelican Narrows Boxing Day assault case

After searching for over a month Pelican Narrows RCMP have arrested Aiden Charles.

The case dates back to Boxing Day, 2023 at approximately 12:30 a.m. when Pelican Narrows RCMP received a report of a serious assault.

Investigation determined a group of individuals approached an adult female and assaulted her. She was taken to hospital with injuries described as serious in nature.

As a result of investigation, 20-year-old Shante Beatty and 18-year-old Aiden Charles both from Pelican Narrows were each charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, plus charges related to breach of court order conditions.

On Jan. 26 at approximately 9:45 p.m., Pelican Narrows RCMP located and arrested Aiden Charles at a residence in Pelican Narrows.

Aiden Charles will appear in court in Pelican Narrows on February 1.

Shante Beatty was arrested in Pelican Narrows on Dec. 26 and was scheduled to appear in court in Prince Albert on Dec. 27.

