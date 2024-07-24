Search yields more than $90,000 in contraband and unauthorized items at Sask Pen

Correctional officers have seized more than $90,000 in contraband and unauthorized items following a general search of the maximum security unit at the Saskatchewan Penitentiary.

The search occurred on Tuesday, July 16. The items seized included a cell phone, a cell phone charger, methamphetamine and tobacco. The total estimated value is $90,681.

Correctional Services Canada credited the vigilance of correctional officers, the detector-dog team, and security intelligence officers for the seizure. Normal operations have since resumed.

Police have been notified and the institution is investigating.