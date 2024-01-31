Police investigating after shots fired at a Prince Albert home

The Prince Albert Police Service is investigating after shots were fired at a residence early Tuesday morning.

Officers responded on Jan. 30 at 12:30 a.m. to the 1800 Block of 13th Street West for a weapons complaint. On arrival, Police found evidence of gun shots being fired at a residence and confirmed there were no injuries. A suspect vehicle was identified – it has been described as newer white car.

Officers continue to investigate the incident and are asking the public to contact police if they heard or saw anything suspicious in the area.

Prince Albert Police Service can be contacted at 306-953-4222 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip on-line at www.p3tips.com/

