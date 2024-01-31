Police looking for four individuals after laying several charges in early January

Prince Albert Police are on the lookout for four individuals after charging nine people with assault and other charges in early January.

According to Police in the early morning hours of Jan. 8, Police responded to a well-being check of a female on Highway 2 and Highway 55.

Upon arrival, police located a 21-year-old female with severe injuries resulting from an assault. As a result, the female received medical treatment at the Victoria Hospital.

The Prince Albert Police Service Saskatchewan Trafficking Response Team and the Crime Reduction Team assumed the investigation and subsequently charged nine suspects with Aggravated Assault, Forcible Confinement, Assault Causing Bodily Harm, Robbery and Uttering Threats.

To date, police have arrested Joshua Goodvoice 24, Ryan Morrison 30, Shyanne Bear 29, Jordanna Napope (25) and Amanda Venne (33) for the above-mentioned offences resulting in their first court appearance.

Investigators continue their efforts to locate the four outstanding suspects and request the public’s assistance. The following three females are still at large Chelsea Kakakaway – age 36, Abby Abraham – age 26, Roberta Smith – age 34 and Shyanna Michel – age 18.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of these suspects please call Prince Albert Police Service (306)953-4222 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477.