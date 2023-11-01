RCMP lay charges following investigation into threats against La Loche school

La Loche RCMP have charged a 20-year-old man with one count of uttering threats and one count of possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose following reports of online threats directed towards a school in the community.

Shawn Herman, 20, of La Loche has been remanded into custody. He will make his first appearance in provincial court on Thursday.

RCMP have seized one weapon related to the charge.

La Loche RCMP first received reports of multiple online threats against a school in La Loche on Oct. 30. The identified, located, and arrested one suspect later that day, but did not lay charges.

Police say there is no risk to the school or the public resulting from the online threats.