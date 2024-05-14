Harvey ready to contribute in Hockeytown North

It was just a normal day of practice last Thursday for Ben Harvey, at least it was until he heard his name called in the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft.

Harvey was selected by the Prince Albert Raiders with the fourth overall selection last Thursday. Harvey says he was surrounded by his teammates with the Northern Alberta Xtreme (NAX) program when he heard his name called.

“We were on the bench at the end of practice and we were watching the first couple picks and my name came up. (It was) an exciting time and it was awesome. It was super exciting and a bit surreal for the first couple moments and still hasn’t fully soaked in.”

The Raiders didn’t hold the fourth overall pick at the start of the day, but then struck a draft day trade with the Kelowna Rockets. Prince Albert received the fourth overall pick (used on Ben Harvey) from the Rockets in exchange for the ninth overall pick (used on Owen Hayden), a third round pick (57th overall, used on Jake Hargrave) and Prince Albert’s fifth round selection in the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft.

Raider general manager Curtis Hunt says the Raiders made the trade because of the type of player they believe Harvey will be at the WHL level.

“Ben, we think is an elite player. He can think the game at an elite level, his hands play at the same pace that his mind does. He’s a 200 foot player. We would describe him as a first over the boards guy. When your coach needs someone to do anything. Big face off, power play, penalty kill and we felt that this is the guy, so we made the deal.”

Harvey appeared in 27 games at the U15 level for the NAX program posting 19 goals and 33 assists and added 11 points in five playoff games. He even appeared in two games at the U18 level for NAX posting one goal.

Daxon Rudolph and Riley Boychuk, who were taken first and second overall by Prince Albert in 2023 both skated for the U18 team at NAX last season.

Harvey says he is happy to come to Prince Albert knowing he will already know some players attending training camp.

“It’ll be so fun. It’s nice to know some guys that are already there that’ll make it an easier transition. (They are) super nice guys and I’m excited to get started.”

When Harvey makes the journey to Prince Albert for training camp in September, it will be the first time he has stepped foot in Hockeytown North.

Although the 14-year-old has never stepped foot in Prince Albert, he says he has heard incredible things about the Raiders and the fanbase.

“I heard the Raiders are a very big part of the community and the building is always full and loud when the Raiders game is on.”

