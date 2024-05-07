Lambert surprised to be named Catholic Education Service Award winner

Catholic Education Week is from May 6-10 and the Prince Albert Catholic School Division board celebrated the occasion by announcing the 2023-2024 Catholic Education Service Award winners.

St. Catherine School Grade 2 teacher Krysta Lambert was one of two winners announced. Lambert said the news was surprising.

“Absolutely. I was not expecting it at all,” she said.

Lambert is currently a teacher at St Catherine Catholic School. She said Catholic education is important to her because it allows her to share her faith.

“It’s just a really unique opportunity we have in Catholic schools to share our faith with our students and to live out our faith every day and share it and practice it and express it in any way we can,” she explained.

Lambert and her family attend St. Joseph Parish, and she is an active member of the Sacramental Preparation Team. She said Catholic education chose her rather than her choosing Catholic education.

” I grew up in a Catholic family and going to Catholic schools,” she said. “When I became a teacher, it just really wasn’t a consideration to teach anywhere else but in a Catholic school. It’s just always been a really big part of my life.”

In a press release, the Prince Albert Catholic School Division stated that Lambert holds herself to a high standard of sharing her faith with her students, families, colleagues and friends. They complimented her for the compassion and joy she displays when working with

students.

“Lambert permeates the faith in all she does. Her lessons are rich and abundant in faith-filled lessons,” reads the press release.

The other winner was Deacon Harold Shalahub of Ecole St. Mary High School.

The Board of Education established the Catholic Education Service Award in 1998 to recognize individuals who have made significant contributions to Catholic education in Prince Albert. Both recipients have been nominated due to their significant contributions to

Catholic Education, and their faith community.

“The Board is confident that the public will agree that these faithful and dedicated individuals have positively impacted the Catholic Educational Community, the school division and the schools they have worked in,” reads the press release.

The board of education congratulated both award winners.

“Our board is truly grateful to this year’s recipients of the Prince Albert Catholic Service Awards,” board chair Suzanne Stubbs said in a press release. “We are proud that Krysta and Deacon Harrold call our school division and Catholic education community home. Their

involvement in our schools, parishes, and greater Catholic community is exemplary, and we are blessed to have these individuals working with our staff and student.”

Lambert said that she was not sure who nominated her for the award, but was grateful.

“I feel very fortunate and honoured that someone had nominated me for this award and I will accept it proudly,” Lambert said.

The Board of Education thanked everyone for the submissions received.

