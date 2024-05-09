Prince Albert police charge 24-year-old Toronto man following month-long drug and weapons investigation

Prince Albert police have arrested a 24-year-old Ontario man following a one month drug and weapons investigation in Prince Albert.

Omar Isse of Toronto faces multiple charges, including trafficking cocaine, possession of proceeds obtained by crime over $5,000, and several firearms-related charges. Isse appeared before a Justice of the Peace on Wednesday and will make his first court appearance on Thursday, May 9.

Investigators also seized a .40 Glock handgun with ammunition, 97.3 grams of cocaine, $8,480 in Canadian currency, and further evidence of high level drug trafficking after searching a residence in the East Hill area.

Members of the Prince Albert Crime Reduction Team (CRT) and Saskatchewan Trafficking Response Team (STRT) began their drug trafficking investigation in early April. They arrested Isse on Tuesday, May 7.