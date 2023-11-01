Science Centre’s second Brick Lab builds off the success of first event

The Prince Albert Science Centre followed up its first Brick Lab with a second annual version at the Gateway Mall on Saturday and Sunday.

The Brick Lab returned this year, but with a few minor changes according to Science Centre chair Sandra Williams.

“We really had a super successful year last year around the same time and we just wanted to do it all over again,” Williams said. “The biggest difference this year is that the SLUGs, the Saskatchewan Lego Users Group (SLUG) weren’t able to come this year.”

Last year’s version was created in collaboration with SLUG, a Saskatoon-based group of Lego enthusiasts and hobbyists but Williams said they could not attend this year due to timing.

“They really wanted to be here they just couldn’t be here. We really wanted them to be here as well.”

Instead, they looked to the community for their display of builds which included everything from the Titanic to a model of the Science Centre.

“We put the event on anyway and we canvased through Facebook and our website to get builds by young creators,” Williams said. “We have builds here, the youngest is five, the oldest is 14 and they have submitted their own MOCs (my own creation).

“There are lots of neat blocks to see here and then of course we have got our large blocks that people can play with. We also have stop-motion animation happening over here, so that’s a lot of fun as well,” she added.

They also set up a Wacky Races ramp in the second room of the Science Centre for free play. It involves a Lego car-building competition, where children build their cars and race them down a ramp.

“There is free play with Lego bricks and challenges happening over there, races on a ramp and all that stuff,” Williams said.

Michael Oleksyn/Daily Herald Wacky Races were also a part of the Prince Albert Science Centre’s Brick Lab last weekend.

Williams said they had a steady crowd on Saturday. Final numbers for both days were not available.

Attendees had a chance to purchase $5 raffle tickets for a chance to win a Lego kit. They were also selling retired Lego kits, a tradition that began with the last Brick Lab.

Williams said that they were expected to announce the next Science Centre event soon.

michael.oleksyn@paherald.sk.ca