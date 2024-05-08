Speech and Hearing Month kicks off in Prince Albert

Daily Herald Staff

It’s officially Speech and Hearing Month in Prince Albert, and the Prince Albert Elks and Prince Albert Royal Purple Elks want to get everyone talking about it.

On May 1, a flag raising was held at the Elks Hall to bring awareness to the month of May for Hearing and Speech.

Princess Margaret School principal Jaret Nelson, Aria Gagne, City Councillor Don Cody representing Ward 4, Donna Soles, Kylan, Peggy Kugler, Grant Ursaki and Angie Nelson helped raise the flag.

Elks Royal Purple Photo

Mont St. Joseph Foundation CEO Wayne Nogier accepts a donation of $750.00 from Royal Purple Elks #50 Honoured Royal Lady Angie Nelson. Residents preparing for their various excursions were excited to see a new face and enjoyed their early Friday morning break.

“The Elks and Royal Purple Elks join together to take the opportunity to show Pride in the Hearing and Speech Professions and help raise awareness of the issues related to communication disorders. We focus on programs that address the needs of children with hearing and speech disorders,” reads a press release from the Elks and Elks Royal Purple.

According to the press release, one in six people have speech, language or hearing disorders. Children are at risk of developing social, emotional, behavioural and possibly learning problems if these problems are not diagnosed earlier.

The release states that communication is a vital link between human beings since we gain much of our information about others and the world around us through our ears. It goes on to state that we need to ensure that all children have access to newborn screening and timely intervention services to enable them to live lives to their potential.

Elks Royal Purple Photo

The Royal Purple Elks #50 Partnered with Princess Margaret School and donated a speech board which will be installed on the school grounds.

This sign was designed for children with complex communication needs to be able to connect and have conversations with other’s while exploring this playground.

The sign is easy to use. Simply point to a picture while you say the word to the child. This allows the child to see and hear the word, process spoken language faster, better understand the environment of the playground, and gives the child a voice to express themselves.

Princess Margaret School Principal Jaret Nelson, Aria Gagne, Donna Soles, Kylan and Peggy Kugler.

Newborn hearing screening is an essential first step in the strategy for identifying children with permanent hearing loss and should be the standard of care in Canada. Early intervention is critical for children identified with communication problems.

The Saskatchewan Elks solicit donations to help Saskatchewan residents with grants for medical needs, operate the Seniors Homes, and make significant contributions to the Sask. Pediatric Auditory Rehabilitation Centre (SPARC) in Saskatoon.

SPARC is an early detection, assessment, and (re)habilitation program for hearing impaired children in the Province. SPARC, the Children’s Hearing Centre, is located at the Royal University Hospital in Saskatoon.

Another way to support the Elks is through their Trucks and Bucks Lottery. For more information visit trucksandbucks.ca.

For more information on Speech and Hearing Month contact the Prince Albert Elks and Royal Purple Elks or call the Elks of Canada toll free at 1-888-THE-ELKS (843-3557).

