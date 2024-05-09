Raiders select California forward and Texas defenceman in U.S. Priority Draft

The Prince Albert Raiders selected forward Gavin Burcar and defenceman Diego Gutierrez with their two picks in Wednesday’s WHL U.S. Priority Draft.

Burcar, a 6’1, 155 pound California product spent last season captaining the Anaheim Jr. Ducks 14U AAA squad where he scored 29 goals and chipped in 33 assists in 51 games. The Raiders selected him ninth overall.

Gutierrez spent the 2023-24 season with Shattuck St. Mary’s 14U AAA team. The 6’0, 160 pound Texas product scored 12 goals and added 66 assists in 56 games along with 4 PIMS. The Raiders picked him 31st overall.

The Regina Pats had first pick in the U.S. Priority Draft and selected forward Braden Hordichuk from the Phoenix Jr. Coyotes 14U AAA squad. Hordichuck is the son of former Saskatoon Blades forward Darcy Hordichuk, who spent 12 years in the NHL with Atlanta, Phoenix, Florida, Nashville, Vancouver, and Edmonton.

Braden played 37 games with the 14U Coyotes, putting up 20 goals and 12 assists.

The WHL Prospects Draft begins at 10 a.m. on Thursday. The Raiders hold the second and ninth overall selections in that draft.