RCMP arrest 2 suspects following investigation into murder of 42-year-old Lac La Ronge man

RCMP investigators have arrested two suspects and are searching for another following an investigation into the Nov. 8 murder of 42-year-old Randy Halkett of the Lac La Ronge Indian Band.

Prince Albert WEST and RCMP Crime Reduction Teams from Prince Albert, Meadow Lake, and La Ronge aided the Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crime unit locating and arresting Garrett McDonnell, 24, and Jared Gale, 28, less than 24 hours after Halkett’s death.

Both men are also Lac La Ronge Indian Band residents. They are charged with one count of manslaughter.

McDonnell made his first court appearance in La Ronge on Nov. 9. Gale made his first appearance on Nov. 10.

Investigators are still searching for John McDonnell, 35, also of Lac La Ronge The RCMP believe he is in La Ronge or the surrounding area.

John McDonnell is described as 5’10 and 221 pounds with brown hair and eyes. Investigators say residents should not approach him if spotted, and instead call their local RCMP detachment.

RCMP Major Crimes continues to investigate. La Ronge residents can expect an increased police presence in the community.

RCMP officers found Halkett after receiving reports of an injured person at a residence in La Ronge on Nov. 8. Emergency services transported Halkett to hospital where he was declared dead.