“Man of the Year” Taylor happy for last word at annual Roast and Toast Gala

Prince Albert comedian Kelly Taylor was the “Man of the Year” at the sold-out Roast and Toast Gala for S.H.A.R.E Prince Albert on Saturday evening at Plaza 88.

Taylor has been a frequent roast master at the annual event and has emceed three previous events. He said that he is lazy and will sit back and listen before the evening began,

“I still have got to prepare the final words, Taylor said.

This gave him an advantage because he has the last word.

“I’m looking forward to more or less just sitting there listening because I go last. So I get the last words. So I think I do like this one more,” he said.

However, he noted that he did like to get the last word as emcee.

“That’s funny, because even then as an emcee I took it upon myself to give the last word, even when the guy was done anyway, so I always try to get the last word,” Taylor said.

Taylor was excited to have another opportunity to support S.H.A.R.E. and the community.

He said it was a chance to support S.H.A.R.E and ridicule him.

This was a fundraising Gala to support targeted ongoing vocational and recreational programming for adults dealing with mental health issues.

Roasters included his siblings Tara Taylor, Graham Taylor and Keith Taylor (who substituted for friend Bart Holt), Garth Bendig and fellow comedian Jody Peters.

There were also two surprise roasters with The Unknown Comic, later revealed to be former “Man of the Year” Malcolm Jenkins and radio personality Lew Harrison.

Michael Oleksyn/Daily Herald’ Farica Prince drags The Unknown Comic (Malcolm Jenkins) off the stage during the Roast and Toast Gala at Plaza 88 on Saturday night.

Before the event, Taylor said he had theories on who one of the mystery roasters was but did not know who the second one was.

“I can still prepare fast enough as I’m out there and just go like that. But I am excited to see who it is, for sure,” Taylor said.

Jenkins was assisted by Prince Albert Deputy Police Chief Farica Prince, who after several off-colour jokes dragged him off the stage.

He said that S.H.A.R.E. Executive Director Robin Knudsen gave him the freedom to ask any of his friends to be a roaster.

“ No one wanted to do it and they because It’s either they don’t like people don’t like public speaking or they know I get the last word and then I know I get to come back on them,” Taylor said.

The roasters included family and friends and fellow comedian Jody Peters.

“I got stuff on him too (Peters),” Taylor said.

He said he was looking forward to his brother Graham Taylor.

“He’s inappropriate all the time. So he’s incredibly Inappropriate. So, he’ll set the standard of, how low will go and then I’ll just follow that I guess,” Taylor said.

The emcee and Roast Master was former “Man of the Year” city solicitor Mitch Holash. Taylor was prepared for the worst from Holash.

“I do this as a for a living, but he does it on a professional level as a lawyer where he and he’s so smart., I watch him as a guy who talks for a living, and I’m in awe of how good he is,” Taylor said.

“So it’s like there’s no way I’m going to look better than him because he’s got it down and he’s so smart, so funny, so fast, I’m sure he could do stand up too if he wanted to and take a massive pay cut,” he added.

Taylor concluded that he was looking forward to a great night for a great cause and the catering of Randy Witter and My Place Catering.

After supper, Knudsen talked about how the organization benefits Prince Albert and introduced board members in attendance.

According to Knudsen total funds raised are not known at present but should be calculated later this week.