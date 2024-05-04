Prince Albert Police make arrest for murder

Prince Albert Police have made an arrest for murder.

According to the Police Service on May 4 just before 2:00 p.m. the Prince Albert Police Service attended to a residence in the Unit Block of 28th Street West for a family dispute with violence.

On arrival officer’s located a deceased female and arrested a 29-year-old male from inside the residence for murder.

The victim and accused are known to each other. Police can confirm this was not a random act and there is no danger to the public.

According to Police Further updates will be provided as the Criminal Investigation Division and Forensic Identification Unit continue to investigate.