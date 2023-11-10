Stubbs and Hordyski returned as Chair and Vice Chair of Catholic School Division

The Prince Albert Catholic School Division has returned its Chair and Vice Chair for another term.

The board of education held their organizational meeting ahead of their regular meeting on Monday, Nov. 6. Suzanne Stubbs was once again elected board chair and Pat Hordyski was returned as vice chair.

Stubbs has been a board trustee since 2008. She began serving as Board Chair in 2019.

“Thank you to the Board of Education for the privilege of serving as Board Chair,” Stubbs said in a press release. “It is an honour to be a Catholic Trustee in our school division to serve our students, staff and families seeking a faith-based education.”

Hordyski is also a longstanding trustee, having been elected in 2012.

Patrick Hordyski./submitted photo

“I am honoured to serve as vice-chair and continue the role. Serving with a Board of Education focused on students is a privilege.” Hordyski said.

During the meeting, there was one call for nominations for each. After they accepted, trustee Darryl Sande called for an end to nominations.

Stubbs and Horsyski have served on numerous committees over the years.

