Out with the old: Prince Albert students help kick-off Community Clean-Up Week

For roughly one hour on Monday afternoon, Carson Boyle-Love had to take out the trash.

The Grade 4 student from Queen Mary Community School wasn’t to worried about it though. In fact, he relished the chance to put away the books and pencils for an afternoon and get outdoors with his classmates for the first day of community clean-up.

“I hope my cousin picked up some cans because we’re going to bring them to SARCAN and use them for money,” Boyle-Love said following the Monday clean-up period.

“I love picking up garbage because it helps the earth from being more polluted.”

Boyle-Love isn’t alone in his efforts. Students from Westview Public High School, St. Michael’s Community School, and Wesmor Public High School joined Queen Mary it heading outdoors for the afternoon to pick up garbage in the neighbourhood around their school.

Queen Mary Grade 4 teacher Joel Hamilton said it’s a great way to get kids smiling and laughing while also helping out.

“We’ve been talking lots about keeping our environment clean and they really appreciate getting out here, doing that, (and) helping out the community,” said Hamilton, who took part in his first community clean-up on Monday. “Seeing the smiles on their faces as they do it, it’s a huge thing.”

Ward 1 Coun. Charlene Miller led students down 15th Street East on Monday afternoon, helping them pick up garbage before stopping off at a neighbourhood convenience store for a snack.

Miller said it’s always a pleasure to have the students pitching in.

“It’s really great,” she said. “There’s nothing like community help, and they’re a very good at helping.”

Monday’s clean-up activity officially kicked off the City of Prince Albert’s annual Community Clean-Up Week. From May 6-11, residents can bring trash or other unwanted items to three neighbourhood drop-off locations: St. Michael Parish on 13th Street West, the Kinsmen Water Park Parking Lot on First Avenue West and 28th Street, and the Corner of Sixth Avenue East and 10th Street East near Exhibition Drive.

Residents can bring household garbage, electronics, metal, grass and leaves, and recyclables. Tires and hazardous household waste is not accepted.

Starting this year, the Prince Albert Optimist Club is offering curbside pickup on Wednesday evening and Saturday morning. The club will haul away any appliance in exchange for a $20 donation per appliance. The charge may increase if the appliance requires removal.

Anyone who needs the appliance pick-up service can phone or text Les at 306-961-2946.