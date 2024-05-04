Melfort RCMP arrest man in connection with suspicious death in Naicam

Melfort RCMP have made an arrest in a suspicious death and charged a man with second degree murder after an incident in Naicam.

According to RCMP On May 2 at approximately 4:30 p.m., Melfort RCMP received a report of a serious assault at a residence on 3rd Avenue North in Naicam.

Officers responded immediately and located an injured male, who was later pronounced deceased by EMS at the scene. He has been identified as 81-year-old Dennis Swanson from Naicam. His family has been notified and victim services made available to them.

The death was considered suspicious and Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes took carriage of the investigation.

An adult male was arrested in Melfort at approximately 5:45 p.m. that same evening. Investigation has determined that he and the deceased were related to one another. The family has asked for privacy.

As a result of continued investigation, 57-year-old Kevin Swanson from Naicam has been charged with one count, second degree murder.

Kevin Swanson was remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear in Melfort Provincial Court on May 6.