Police lay impaired driving charges following Wednesday collision on Diefenbaker Bridge

A Christopher Lake motorist is facing impaired driving charges after a multi vehicle accident on Wednesday.

On Aug. 16 at around 3:40 p.m. Police received reports of a red truck driving erratically into Prince Albert on Highway 2. Moments later, officers were dispatched to the scene of a multi-vehicle accident on the south of the Diefenbaker Bridge after the truck crossed the meridian into oncoming traffic.

As a result of the accident, four vehicles sustained damage, the Prince Albert Fire Department and Parkland Ambulance attended the scene, however no one was transported by ambulance.

As a result of the investigation, a 29-year-old man has been charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle and exceed .08. The male was released on an appearance notice with a pending court date.

If anyone has any information in regard to this incident, please contact the Prince Albert Police Service.