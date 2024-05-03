Funding announced to study implementation of Indigenous-led police services

The provincial and federal governments announced a combined investment of more than $1.4 million on Friday to support the implementation of effective and culturally appropriate police services for PAGC member communities.

PAGC Grand Chief Brian Hardlotte welcomed the news.

“The contribution agreement is a key milestone in our partnership with the governments of Canada and Saskatchewan, aiming to advance culturally sensitive policing across our communities,” Hardlotte said in a press release. “We are thankful for this support, which will allow us to undertake a comprehensive feasibility study. Our goal is to ensure that our public safety strategies are affective and truly reflective of the unique values of Prince Albert Grand Council’s member First Nations.”

The $1.4 million investment will be cost shared on a 52:48 federal/provincial ratio.

Dominic LeBlanc, the Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs commented on the funding in a press release to the Daily Herald.

“Our government is working collaboratively with the Prince Albert Grand Council to put in place policing services which are responsive to their particular realities and today’s announcement is keeping with the collaborative approach which has guided us throughout our discussions. I look forward to continuing to work with them to ensure the safety of their member communities.”

In October 2022, PAGC and the federal and provincial governments announced the creation of the PAGC Public Safety Implementation Team to advance work on Indigenous-led public safety initiatives. The findings of the team helped design and determine costs for a feasibility study under the First Nations and Inuit Policing Program (FNIPP).

“The Government of Saskatchewan is proud to partner with the Prince Albert Grand Council and invest in the future of First Nations policing and community safety.” said Paul Merriman, Minister of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety. “This is one of many steps the province is taking to ensure our communities are safe, secure and strong.”

The investment will allow the PAGC to move onto the next step of the feasibility study by conducting safety needs analysis through sessions with all PAGC communities.