Two arrests made in Prince Albert’s second homicide of 2023

Two arrests have been made in Prince Albert’s second homicide of 2023 according to the Prince Albert Police Service.

Ponch Bird succumbed to his injuries after an incident at a “known encampment” on July 22.

On Aug. 17 members of the Prince Albert Police Service Criminal Investigation Division arrested 18-year-old Garrisen Clarke. He has been charged for the Second Degree Murder of Ponch Bird, Attempted Murder, and Discharging a Firearm with Intent related to a second victim from the same incident.

Clarke made his first court appearance in Prince Albert Provincial Court on Friday, Aug. 18.

On Aug. 8 members of the Prince Albert Police Service Criminal Investigation Division arrested 36-year-old Loni McCuaig in relation to the same incident.

She was charged with Assault with a Weapon.

McCuaig made her first court appearance in Prince Albert Provincial Court on Aug. 9.

This was in relation to the second homicide of 2023 when police responded to the 300 block of 18th Street East on Saturday, July 22 at a “known encampment.”

Bird was 42 years old.

On July 27 police executed a search warrant in the 1000 block of 8th Street East.

Three individuals were located inside the residence: an 18-year-old male was arrested on an outstanding warrant for being unlawfully at large. An adult male and an adult female were also detained but released without charges.