Predators remain undefeated with weekend sweep in Regina

The Prince Albert Predators remain without a blemish on their record in Prairie Gold Lacrosse League (PGLL) play with a pair of wins over the Regina Barracudas over the weekend.

The Predators would storm to a 19-4 win on Saturday evening before battling their way to a 10-8 win on Sunday afternoon.

Predators head coach Lucas Wells says he is happy with the results of the weekend, but wants to see improvement in certain aspects.

“The overall weekend, I thought we were okay. The first game, we started out slow, probably had bus legs and the usual when you are traveling all day. Sunday, I thought we were terrible. I didn’t think we deserved to win that game. We got lucky and we kind of grinded one out. We have a lot of lessons to take. With two wins, we’re 4-0 and it’s a successful weekend.”

Regina would open the scoring in Saturday’s game with a goal from Austin Enright but the Predators would lead after the first period 6-2.

The second period featured more of the same with Prince Albert holding a 12-4 advantage before the Predators exploded for seven unanswered goals in the third period.

Matthew Cudmore, who was the PGLL MVP back in 2022, paced the Predators offensively with 12 points (four goals, eight assists).

“You need your big dogs to be going if you’re going to be successful in any league in any sport.” Wells says. “We have a couple of big dogs that can do that and can push the pace and put the ball in the net, but can also play defense. Matthew, we run him as a transitional player. We try to put him in every situation possible. He is a catalyst on our offense and when he’s putting up 12 points in a game, we are probably going to win those games.”

In the Sunday matchup, Regina would hold the lead after the first period 4-2, outshooting the Predators 21-13.

Prince Albert would rebound to take a 7-6 lead heading into the third period with goals from Braden Shewchuck, two from Talon Sandry, Mason Crain and Matthew Cudmore.

The Predators would successfully defend their lead in the third period as they would outscore the Barracudas 3-2.

Cudmore led the Predators in scoring on Sunday with six points (one goal, five assists), Talon Sandry and Brayden Rieger each contributed four points with Hayden Ulriksen adding three points.

With the early season road trip being the first time the Predators have played away from home this season, Wells says it was a great chance for the team to grow closer.

“I think it’s awesome. I think from a coaching perspective and a GM perspective, getting on the road as early as you can in the beginning of the year is the most important thing. You can kind of mould your team based off of those weekends. They’re living on a bus. They’re living in hotel rooms together. The guys get a little bit closer. It’s important, then to come up with two victories is a huge thing. It’s not easy playing on the road, especially in this league.”

The Predators return to action on Saturday when they host the Swift Current Wolverines at Kinsmen Arena. Both teams are undefeated so far this season. Ball drop is at 2 and 7 p.m.

sports@paherald.sk.ca