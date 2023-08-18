RCMP renew calls for information in 2021 homicide

It’s been two years since 28-year-old Crystal Castle was last seen alive, and on Friday, RCMP investigators put out another call asking anyone with information about the case to step forward.

Castle was last seen on Aug. 11, 2021, in Prince Albert in a red Dodge Dakota truck near the Circle K convenience store on 28th Street East. She was originally reported missing to the Prince Albert Police Service. Two weeks later, Castle was located deceased in a rural area west of St. Louis.

For over two years, Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes has been working diligently to investigate the circumstances surrounding Crystal’s death, which is being treated as a homicide. To date, investigators have conducted numerous interviews, and gathered and processed evidence to develop a clear timeline of events. Investigators continue to follow-up on any information provided to them that may assist with determining what happened to Crystal and why.

RCMP investigators say they have remained in close contact with Crystal’s family throughout the ongoing investigation. Family members have expressed their appreciation for the support from the community and encourages anyone with information to come forward and report it to police.

Information can be submitted to the RCMP by calling 310-RCMP or your local police service. Information can also be submitted anonymously by contacting Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.saskcrimestoppers.com.