PAPS investigating threats at Prince Albert ATM Saturday night

The Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) are investigating a report that four occupants in a vehicle were threatened by a group of men with a firearm over the weekend.

At approximately 2 a.m. on Saturday morning, the female driver and her friends were stopped at an ATM in the 800 Block of 15th Street East when their vehicle was approached by three or four men who pulled up behind them.

The suspects reportedly tried to remove the occupants from their vehicle, but were unsuccessful, then followed the group after they drove away and later showed a firearm.

The suspect vehicle in this incident is described as a small silver car.

Police are interested in speaking with anyone who has information about this incident and is asking for the public’s help with this investigation.

If you have information, please contact police at 306-953-4222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at https://www.p3tips.com/248.