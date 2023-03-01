Prince Albert woman’s $800,000 gift helps boost TeleMiracle 47

TeleMiracle 47 was a big boost for the Kinsmen Foundation, and a large part of that is thanks to a former Prince Albert resident who recently passed away.

Pauline Pawlyshun was born on a family farm near Wakaw in 1919, and died in April 2022 at the age of 102. When she died, Pawlyshun left an $800,000 gift for TeleMiracle, a fact that was unveiled during the show on Sunday.

Pawlyshun’s gift helped TeleMiracle raise $5,519,229 for the Kinsmen Foundation. TeleMiracle 47 chair Scott Lamb said he was grateful for all the contributions.

“TeleMiracle remains rooted in Saskatchewan and the generosity of Saskatchewan people really shined through once again this weekend,” Lamb said in a press release. “These donations are going to help so many people across the province.”

Pawlyshyn and her husband Mike operated the old Empire Grocery in Prince Albert for 39 years. The couple also farmed at Spruce Home, and spent their summers at their cabin on Wakaw Lake.

A post on the TeleMiracle Facebook page described Pauline as someone who loved to bake bread every week, and enjoyed travelling to different communities for carpet bowling competitions.

A total of 80 Saskatchewan peformers took the stage during a show that featured a tribute to longtime host and Sesame Street actor Bob McGrath, who passed away on Dec. 4, 2022. McGrath made more than 40 appearances in support of TeleMiracle, including the first telethon in 1977. His final live appearance came in 2018, although he had a cameo in 2021.

All TeleMiracle proceeds stay in Saskatchewan and are granted through the Kinsmen Foundation for specialized medical and mobility equipment, assistance with medical travel, and new and innovative health care equipment. The Foundation typically receives over 1,000 applications for assistance annually.

“Every dollar counts and we are so grateful to the people of Saskatchewan for their continuing support,” Lamb said. “The best part is that all the money raised stays right here in Saskatchewan, to help their friends, neighbours and communities.”