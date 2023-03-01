Police investigation leads to recovery of stolen property

On Feb. 23, members with the Prince Albert Police Service’s Proactive Policing Unit led an investigation into stolen property, which resulted in the recovery of multiple items on a rural property west of Prince Albert.

The property was uninhabited at the time of police attendance.

The investigation included the assistance from the Prince Albert Police Service’s Crime Reduction Team (CRT), the Prince Albert Police Service’s Saskatchewan Trafficking Response Team (STRT) and the RCMP.

As part of this investigation, police located and seized the following stolen items. A 2022 Ford F150 – stolen from Prince Albert, 2008 Ford F350 – stolen from Prince Albert, 1999 GMC Truck – stolen from rural Prince Albert, a Diesel Powered Light Stand/Generator – stolen from rural Prince Albert and a 2015 Ski Doo 800 – stolen from rural Prince Albert.

The value of the property is approximately $130,000.

No charges have been laid at this time and the investigation continues.

If anyone has information about this investigation, please contact the Prince Albert Police Service at 306-953-4222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted online at https://www.p3tips.com/248.