Prince Albert Police identify suspect and victim in murder case

The man charged with murdering 51-year-old Beverly Constant on Saturday had been released from custody only hours earlier, according to a chronological update provided by the Prince Albert Police Service.

Everett Constant, 29, faces second degree murder charges. He made his first court appearance in connection with the case on Monday. He is also facing assault charges in relation to an incident at Victoria Hospital.

Officers first came into contact with Everett after being called to a residence in the Unit Block of 28th Street West to assist Parkland Ambulance. Constant was transported to hospital, but is alleged to have assaulted hospital staff later that day.

Officers arrested Everett after he was medically cleared and held him overnight at the Prince Albert Police Service cells. He was released from custody the next day at 10 a.m. with orders to appear in Prince Albert Provincial Court on May 30.

Officers were later called to the same unit block just before 3 p.m. following reports of a violent family dispute. Beverly Constant was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a PAPS press release, and Everett was subsequently arrested and charged.

The Prince Albert Police Services Criminal Investigations Division and Forensic Identification Unit continue to investigate. An autopsy was scheduled for Monday.

Police say the victim and accused were known to each other, and that this was not a random act. There is no danger to the public.