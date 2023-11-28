‘Blast Off!’ brings space to the Prince Albert Science Centre

It was a trip into space this weekend at the Prince Albert Science Centre.

The science centre featured “Blast Off!” with Saskatchewan’s Starman, Ron Waldron, at their Gateway Mall location on Saturday and Sunday.

Waldron, who lives in Saskatoon and owns Living Skies Stargazing explained that he is Saskatchewan’s Starman.

“The Science Centre has invited me to do nine star talks over two days on a variety of subjects including black holes, including the Harry Potter universe, including all about the moon,” explained Waldron, who owns Living Skies Stargazing. “(It’s) different topics that would be of high public interest.”

The Star Talks took place in the space next to the Science Centre and were each digitally illustrated.

“It’s done with the projector and it includes a planetarium show halfway through,” Waldron said.

“I discussed the topics I teach about the topics and then halfway through I bring up the stars from outside with the planetarium program and we look at which stars are visible tonight.”

Waldron came to love space at a young age. He bought his first telescope at age 8, and his interest grew.

“That’s all it took,” Waldron said.

These days, Waldron does presentations for schools in his hometown of Saskatoon.

“They can hire me to come into their classroom and present any one of 14 topics that I have,” he explained.

“I picked nine of them for here that I thought would be general interest because I have some that are specifically geared to the younger crowd.

Waldron said that he was excited the Science Centre asked him to come to Prince Albert.

“I didn’t make the connection,” he said. “They found me online, I’ve never done this in a mall, so it’s an experiment for me.

“I’m pleased to be asked to do it and there’s discussion about me possibly coming back.”