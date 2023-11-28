Bombers still leading SJHL’s Sherwood Division

The Flin Flon Bombers continue to be the class of the SJHL and the Sherwood Division.

The Fin FLon’s 42 points places them well ahead of the teams behind them in both overall and division standings.

As of Nov. 27 the Mustangs are in second place with a record of 15-8-2-0 with 32 points, the Hawks are in third place with a record of 12-13-0-1 with 25 points and the Ice Wolves are in fourth place with a record of 7-15-2-1 with 17 points.

Melfort closed their home-and-home with the Broncos with a 5-4 win in Humboldt on Saturday, Nov. 25. The game was tied 2-2 after the first period and second period.

Nolan Henderson had a pair of goals for Melfort; Logan Belton, Leith Olafson and David Coyle added the other Mustangs’ goals. Patrick Lanthier, Matthew Van Blaricom, Cage Newans and Travis Bryson scored for the Broncos.

Kristian Coombs made 28 saves to earn his first SJHL win for Melfort: Benjamin Motew made 28 saves for Humboldt

The Mustangs opened their home-and-home with the Broncos with a 5-2 loss in Melfort on Friday, Nov. 24. The Broncos led 1-0 after the first period and 3-2 after the second period.

Chase Friedt-Mohr and Aidyn Hutchinson scored for Melfort. Dylan Nazareth, Ryder Knutson, Landen Stromme, Marik Mamic and Van Blaricom scored for Humboldt.

James Venne made 18 saves for Melfort; Aidan Fischer made 43 saves for Humboldt.

Melfort opened their week by snapping a 10 game winning streak for the Battlefords North Stars with a 3-1 victory in Melfort on Wednesday, Nov. 22. Melfort led 1-0 after the first period and 2-0 after the second period.

Ryan Duguay, Wyatt Day and\ Coyle scored for the Mustangs. Kian Bell responded for the North Stars.

Venne made 26 saves for the Mustangs; Joey Hawco made 23 saves for the North Stars.

The Mustangs were in Flin Flon to play the Bombers on Wednesday, Nov. 29, results were not available.

The Hawks closed their weekend home-and-home with the North Stars with a 4-3 loss in Nipawin on Saturday, Nov. 25. The Hawks led 2-0 after the first period and 3-1 after the second period.

Artem Hrabovetskyi had a pair of goals for Nipawin and Finley Radloff had the other Hawks’ goal. Kian Bell had a pair of goals for the North Stars; Rylan Williams and Brayden Sinclair had the other Battlefords goals.

Damon Cunningham made 34 saves for Nipawin; Hawco made 26 saves for the Battlefords.

Nipawin opened their weekend home-and-home with the North Stars with a 6-3 loss in the Battlefords on Friday, Nov. 24. The Hawks led 2-1 in the first period and the North Stars led 4-3 in the second period.

Alex Bernauer, Maguire Ratzlaff and Chase Visser scored for the Hawks. Bradley Blake had a pair of goals for the North Stars; Riley Girod, Carson Olsen, Williams and Bell added the other Battlefords’ goals.

Damon Cunningham made 19 saves for Nipawin; Ben Dardis made 30 saves for the North Stars.

The Hawks opened their week with a 6-1 win over the Millionaires in Melville on Tuesday, Nov. 21. The game was tied 1-1 after the first period and the Hawks led 4-1 after the second period.

Artem Hrabovetskyi and Braeden Jockims each had a pair of goals for the Hawks; Finley Radloff and Joel Mabin added the other Nipawin goals. Luc Bydal responded for Melville.

Tyson Endall made 24 saves for Nipawin; William Dyke made 34 saves for Melville.

The Hawks were in Yorkton to play the Terriers on Tuesday, Nov, 28, results were not available.

La Ronge finished their two-game set in Kindersley with a 4-2 win over the Klippers on Saturday, Nov. 25. The game was tied 1-1 after the first period and the Ice Wolves led 3-1 after the second period.

Cole Thomas had a pair of goals for the Ice Wolves; Jacob Cossette and Mason Bueckert added the other La Ronge goals. Tylin Hillbog and Logan Linklater responded for the Klippers.

Topher Chirico made 29 saves for the Ice Wolves; Cody Jaman made 20 saves for Kindersley.

The Ice Wolves opened their two-game set in Kindersley with a 6-5 win over the Klippers on Friday, Nov. 24 The Klippers led 2-1 after the first period and 4-3 after the second period.

Dylan Handel, Parker Layton, Kale Taylor, Mason Buechert, Jacob Cossette and Raine Hodge scored for the Ice Wolves. Keenan Ingram had a pair of goals for Kindersley’ Logan Linklater, Brock, Evans and Logan Cox responded for the Klippers.

Topher Chirico made 28 saves for La Ronge; Logan Falk made 17 saves for Kindersley.

The Humboldt Broncos were in La Ronge to play the Ice Wolves on Thursday, Nov. 30 results were not available.

The Mustangs have a home-and-home with the Notre Dame Hounds this weekend, they play in Melfort on Friday, Dec. 1 and in Wilcox on Saturday, Dec. 2. The Broncos are in La Ronge to play the Ice Wolves on Friday, Dec 1 and on Saturday, Dec. 2 the Yorkton Terriers are in La Ronge.

