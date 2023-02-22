Youth Evolution promotes kindness and inclusivity through cookie sale

Northeast Outreach and Support Services (NEOSS) and Melfort Youth Evolution (MYE) celebrated Pink Shirt Day on Wednesday, Feb. 22 by holding a cookie sale.

Kathryn Carswell the Adult Ally with MYE said Pink Shirt Day officially landed during the February break, making it difficult to do activities with students, however, they still wanted to recognize the day’s importance.

“I think it’s a fantastic idea,” Carswell said. “I think it’s good to recognize the day.”

Carswell explained that the day would help the youth take a stand against bullying and be advocates for kindness and inclusivity. Schools in the North East School Division as well as Prince Albert’s school divisions recognized the day on Feb. 15.

Pink Shirt Day started in 2007, when a Grade 9 student in Cambridge, Nova Scotia was bullied by classmates for wearing a pink shirt to school. Taking notice, two students rallied their peers to send a message to the bullies. The next day, the halls were filled with students in pink T-shirts.

Pink Shirt Day started because two boys chose to do something about bullying rather than stand by and watch it happen. Now the movement is worldwide, educating and inspiring others to stand together and take action against violence and bullying.

Melfort Youth Evolution is one of the 11 programs under the NEOSS umbrella and joined in December 2019.

“Big Brothers Big Sisters, they closed the doors because we couldn’t get mentors,” Carswell explained. “We had kids on the waiting list and couldn’t find mentors and it just wasn’t a good fit for our community. This is youth programming and it’s a good fit.”

The group took orders up until Feb 22 through various means including by phone and Facebook messenger with cookies available for $1.50.

“We should have lots of cookies, they were sponsored by Melody Motors so we have got to thank them,” Carswell said.

The youth were out on Wednesday delivering the cookies around the city.

Carswell thanked Golden Grain Bakery in Melfort, who baked and iced the cookies for the project.

“It’s just a way to celebrate and spread the word that bullying shouldn’t be tolerated,” she said.

