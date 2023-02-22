Warman RCMP release sketch of suspect in attempted abduction investigation

The Warman RCMP have released a composite sketch of a man that is suspected of trying to abduct a young girl in Warman, Sask. and investigators are appealing to the public in an attempt to identify him.

At approximately 2 p.m. on Jan. 11, a man approached a female youth near a community center in Warman and attempted to persuade her to get into his pick-up truck. The youth was able to run away safely, and police were called, but attempts to locate the vehicle and the suspect involved were unsuccessful.

Since the incident occurred, Warman RCMP have continued to investigate and now have an updated description of the suspect reported to police.

He is described as a tall, clean-shaven white male in his 20s, with dirty blonde or brown hair. The man has a tattoo on his left arm, possibly on the inner bicep, and a piercing in his left ear.

The pick-up truck is described as an early 2000s, black two-door GMC. It has matte black bumpers and black wheels with white writing and silver rims. The truck has a grapefruit-sized dent in the back bumper on the passenger side. The door handle on the driver’s side is black, but the door handle on the passenger side is silver.

Anyone who recognizes the person in the sketch or the vehicle description is asked to contact their local police service or RCMP detachment by dialing 310-RCMP. Information can also be submitted anonymously by contacting Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.saskcrimestoppers.com.